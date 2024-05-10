Luxury hospitality giant Oberoi Group launches residential suites in Mumbai

Luxury hospitality giant The Oberoi Group on Friday introduced the Oberoi Residential Suites at The Oberoi at Nariman Point, Mumbai, allowing guests to enjoy extended stays at the luxury property.

Designed by Architectural Discipline, the new suites combine residential ambience with contemporary aesthetics.

The new offering by the Oberoi Group comes in two variants, the Bay view residential suites spanning 115 square metres, and the luxury residential suites spanning 87 square metres.

The Oberoi Residential Suites herald a new era of modern urban living in one of Asia’s most vibrant cities, the group claimed.

“The suites are a perfect blend of refined aesthetics and convenience, embellished with unparalleled hospitality that Oberoi is renowned for,” said Vikram Oberoi, chief executive officer, The Oberoi Group.

In addition to the master bedroom and walk-in wardrobes, the luxury suites feature a private study area, while the bay view suites offer an additional study room for guests.

“We are delighted to introduce The Oberoi Residential Suites, boasting modernity, exceptional amenities, and the city’s most prestigious address. We promise guests unparalleled service with genuine care and attention to the smallest of details, encapsulating the true essence of Oberoi hospitality,” said Amit Kaul, vice president and general manager of The Oberoi, Mumbai.

The Oberoi Group’s parent, East India Hotels (EIH), had reported a 51 per cent uptick in net profit to Rs 229 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2023 from Rs 151 crore in the year ago period.