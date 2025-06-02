Signature Global to invest Rs 4,000 cr in FY26 for construction projects

Realty firm Signature Global will invest around Rs 4,000 crore this fiscal to acquire land parcels and carry out construction activities in its housing projects at Gurugram, a top company official said on Monday.

In an interview with PTI, Signature Global Chairman Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal said the company had invested Rs 1,070 crore last fiscal year to purchase 48-acre land in Gurugram, Haryana.

"Land is an important raw material for real estate developers. We will be investing around Rs 1,200-1,500 crore on the acquisition of land parcels," he said.

The company is looking for lands in the Delhi-NCR market to expand its business, Aggarwal noted.

"Housing demand continues to be strong from end-users as well as investors. There is a mismatch of demand-supply," he said. Asked about construction spend, Aggarwal said the investment in construction activities would be around Rs 2,500 crore in 2025-26 against Rs 1,900 crore in the preceding fiscal. He highlighted that the company performed exceedingly well and achieved its target on most of the operational metrics. Signature Global's sales bookings rose 42 per cent to a record Rs 10,290 crore in 2024-25, placing it among the top 5 listed real estate companies in terms of pre-sales during the last fiscal year.