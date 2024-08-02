Six firms including Citigroup Global buy stake in Netweb Tech for Rs 458 cr

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Shares of Netweb Technologies India settled 4.22 per cent higher at Rs 2,349.80 apiece on the NSE
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 9:26 PM IST
Six entities, including Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius, ICICI Prudential MF and Societe Generale, on Friday acquired stakes in Netweb Technologies India for Rs 458 crore through open market transactions.

As per the data available on NSE, Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius, Discovery Global Opportunity Mauritius, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Invesco MF, Societe Generale and Union MF bought a total of 20,54,795 shares or 3.64 per cent stake in Netweb Technologies India.

Shares were picked up at an average price of Rs 2,232.10 apiece, taking the combined deal value to Rs 458.65 crore.

Meanwhile, four promoters -- Navin Lodha, Sanjay Lodha, Niraj Lodha and

Vivek Lodha -- offloaded the same amount of shares at the same price on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

After the share sale by these promoters, the combined shareholding of promoters and promoter group entities in Netweb Technologies India will decline to 71.4 per cent from 75.04 per cent.

Shares of Netweb Technologies India settled 4.22 per cent higher at Rs 2,349.80 apiece on the NSE.


First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 9:26 PM IST

