Home / Companies / News / Electoral bond data: Smaller companies donated larger share of profit

Electoral bond data: Smaller companies donated larger share of profit

The top 10 companies by market capitalisation (mcap) contributed over Rs 362 crore

Premium
Sachin P Mampatta Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2024 | 12:17 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Smaller listed companies donated a larger share of their net profits through electoral bonds than their bigger peers.

The top 10 most valuable companies donated the equivalent of 0.2 per cent of their total profits over the preceding four years. It was 14.8 per cent for the bottom 10 least-valuable companies (chart 1). The analysis is based on 95 listed companies with available data from the electoral bonds information released by the Election Commission following a Supreme Court directive. The numbers, while not exhaustive, can be indicative of the broader trend among large companies.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The top 10 companies by market capitalisation (mcap) contributed over Rs 362 crore. They had profits of Rs 1.7 trillion over the past four years. The bottom 10 companies by mcap contributed Rs 125 crore. They had a profit of Rs 844.5 crore over the preceding four years.


A number of companies donated more money than they earned in profits over the preceding four years. There were 10 companies in which the cumulative contribution was higher than the net profit earned over the last four years for which financial data is available. They cumulatively contributed over Rs 240 crore through electoral bonds.

The contribution was also high relative to the net profit in the case of some companies. At least four companies paid the equivalent of 5 per cent of their profits or more earned over the preceding five years. It was double-digit in the case of two companies, going in excess of 52 per cent in the case of one.

The bottom half of the companies in terms of mcap had twice the share of entities who donated more than profits over the preceding four years. It was around 6 per cent of firms in the top half, while the figure was around 15 per cent for the bottom half.

Also Read

SC strikes down electoral bonds: Full timeline and scheme explained

Last date to apply for new Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) tranche today: Details

Electoral bonds: Four financial service firms bought bonds worth Rs 123 cr

SC quashes plea, orders SBI to disclose electoral bond details by Tuesday

Supreme Court to pronounce judgment on electoral bonds scheme today

US bankruptcy court issues ruling in favour of Byju's term loan lenders

'Why malign India Inc? Electoral bonds just tip of poll funding iceberg'

Air India lays off over 180 non-flying staff as part of fitment process

MoD inks Rs 2,890-cr contract with HAL for upgrade of 25 Dornier aircraft

YES Bank, Axis Bank go live as payment service providers for Paytm

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Electoral Bondmarket capitalisationElectoral trust donation

First Published: Mar 16 2024 | 12:17 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story