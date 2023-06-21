Home / Companies / News / Sony says it's taking Sebi allegations against Zee promoters 'seriously'

Sony says it's taking Sebi allegations against Zee promoters 'seriously'

Monitoring developments that may affect deal with Indian firm, media giant says

BS Reporter Mumbai
Sony says it's taking Sebi allegations against Zee promoters 'seriously'

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2023 | 8:26 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Sony Pictures Entertainment said on Wednesday it takes allegations made by India’s market regulator against promoters of Zee Entertainment "seriously" and it is monitoring the situation.
Japan's Sony was reacting to an order by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) last week asking Zee CEO Punit Goenka and founder Subhash Chandra to step down from any director's position. It alleged siphoning off of funds at Zee Entertainment. Goenka and Chandra, his father, have denied the allegation and moved the Securities and Appellate Tribunal (SAT) asking it to stay the order.

"There have been several erroneous press reports recently speculating about the future of ZEE’s planned merger with SPNI following SEBI’s interim order against Subhash Chandra and Punit Goenka. We take very seriously the SEBI interim order and will continue to monitor developments that may affect the deal," said Sony in a statement issued in Culver City, US, referring to a proposed merger of Zee Entertainment with the local unit of the international media giant.
Sebi, in its affidavit to SAT, submitted that it found overlapping entities involved in the siphoning of funds and glaring irregularities. While justifying its action in the matter, Sebi submitted that it was done to safeguard the management and protect investors and other stakeholders and to prevent further possible mischief of tampering with the securities market.

Sebi also submitted that the appellants had not produced any material to indicate that they have suffered any prejudice by not getting a personal hearing before the interim order was passed. The regulator has said it is willing to give immediate hearing to the appellants “as early as required.”

Also Read

Zee board to review Sebi order on Subhash Chandra and CEO Punit Goenka

JC Flowers ARC makes claim on Subhash Chandra's no-compete fees

ZEE slips 6% as Sebi bars Punit Goenka, Chandra from holding key positions

Sebi debars Subhash Chandra, Punit Goenka from holding key positions

Zee Entertainment tanks 14% as NCLT admits company to insolvency resolution

Tata Power, Amazon India's most attractive employers in 2023: Randstad

Eyeing expansion, Reliance gets RBI's special approval to raise funds

Monitoring regulatory developments against Zee founder, CEO: Sony

Vedanta donated Rs 155 cr to political parties via electoral bonds in FY23

SpiceJet settles liabilities dispute on unpaid dues with lessor NAC

Topics :SonySEBIZee EntertainmentSubhash ChandraPunit GoenkaCompanies

First Published: Jun 21 2023 | 8:29 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story