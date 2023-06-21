Sebi, in its affidavit to SAT, submitted that it found overlapping entities involved in the siphoning of funds and glaring irregularities. While justifying its action in the matter, Sebi submitted that it was done to safeguard the management and protect investors and other stakeholders and to prevent further possible mischief of tampering with the securities market.

"There have been several erroneous press reports recently speculating about the future of ZEE’s planned merger with SPNI following SEBI’s interim order against Subhash Chandra and Punit Goenka. We take very seriously the SEBI interim order and will continue to monitor developments that may affect the deal," said Sony in a statement issued in Culver City, US, referring to a proposed merger of Zee Entertainment with the local unit of the international media giant.