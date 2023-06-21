Eyeing expansion, Reliance gets RBI's special approval to raise funds



RIL had to seek RBI's permission since the amount it wanted to collect was more than the limit set by the central bank, the report said citing people aware of the developments. The money is likely to be used to support the working capital needs of the company besides expansion in energy and telecom businesses. Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has received the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s approval to retain $2 billion over and above the $3 billion loan it had raised during the last financial year, The Economic Times (ET) reported.



Elaborating on the special approval for the country's biggest company in terms of market value, the newspaper quoted a person in the know as saying that such permissions are granted on a case-by-case basis and the company in question is required to make a sound argument to raise large amounts as in this case. One of the people cited above told ET reported.