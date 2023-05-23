SpiceJet emerging from toughest challenges', has new growth plan: Chairman



Singh took charge of the airline in 2015 and has steered it during crises, the latest being lessors seizing aircraft and initiating insolvency action. SpiceJet is overcoming "toughest challenges” and has a new plan for growth, said chairman Ajay Singh in an email to employees on the airline’s eighteenth anniversary on Tuesday.



"It’s in our DNA to never give up. In the most testing times, SpiceJet has surprised the world with its tenacity and courage, and we will do it again," said Singh. Singh, however, expressed optimism about growth as the airline revives grounded aircraft and works on its balance sheet.



"We have initiated the process of reviving our grounded planes with the $50 million funds received from the ECLGS scheme and internal cash accruals. We will soon be launching new flights on new and exciting routes." "It was our karma to fight. And to persevere. And to never give up. We have started to emerge again from the toughest of our challenges and lay down a new plan for great growth and great success," he said.