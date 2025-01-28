Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

SpiceJet to re-induct grounded Boeing 737 Max aircraft fleet into ops

The first such plane is set to be deployed on high-demand markets such as Jeddah and Riyadh, starting Wednesday, it said

Spicejet
The induction of these fuel-efficient planes will result in significant cost savings as well as higher aircraft utilisation, it stated. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 1:45 PM IST
Domestic budget carrier SpiceJet on Tuesday said it is set to re-induct one of its grounded Boeing 737 Max aircraft into operations from January 29, as part of its plan to put all these planes back into service in a phased manner.

Grounded for several months, the aircraft's return marks a significant milestone in the airline's fleet restoration and operational enhancement efforts, SpiceJet said in a statement.

Under its ongoing fleet restoration plan, the airline aims to bring ten aircraft, including four Boeing 737 MAX planes, back into service by mid-April and this is the first 737 MAX aircraft to be brought back under the exercise, it said.

In addition to this, SpiceJet said it has since October last year added 10 aircraft to its fleet, comprising three previously grounded planes and seven newly-leased aircraft.

This has enabled the airline to expand its network with over 60 new flights introduced in the last three months, further enhancing connectivity and offering passengers more travel options, SpiceJet said.

To facilitate the restoration of its Boeing MAX fleet, SpiceJet recently entered into services agreements with US-based engine MRO provider StandardAero Inc and the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) for LEAP-1B engines, and CFM International, Inc.

The induction of these fuel-efficient planes will result in significant cost savings as well as higher aircraft utilisation, it stated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 1:45 PM IST

