StanChart shuts 20 India branches, sharpens focus on wealth management

While many foreign lenders are exiting business from India, London-headquartered HSBC took a contrarian call in 2025 when it decided to add 20 new branches, to the existing branch count of 26, in key cities including Amritsar, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Navi Mumbai, and Thiruvananthapuram. HSBC said the expansion reinforces its focus on the wealth opportunity in India. This was a reversal of its 2016 move to reduce the India branch count to 26 from 50.