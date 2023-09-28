Starlink to get licence to offer satellite internet by next month

Elon Musk's satellite-based internet provider, Starlink , is set to receive a Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) licence from the government by next month, according to a Financial Express (FE) report. Upon receiving the licence, Starlink will join Bharti's OneWeb and Reliance's Jio Satellite to become the third player in India's satellite-based internet sector.

After obtaining the licence, Starlink will be eligible for spectrum allocation, paving the way for the company to commence its satellite broadband services. People familiar with the matter have stated that SpaceX, the entity operating Starlink, has fulfilled all regulatory requirements. These include providing information concerning the location of satellites, data transfer and storage, and its strategy for offering broadband services in India, among other prerequisites, the FE report noted.

Once these formalities are complete, the Department of Space will issue formal clearance to the operators. This is in addition to clearances from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Home Ministry. All these approvals are expected to be granted by next month, added the FE report.

Starlink applied for the GMPCS licence in October of the previous year. The company also sought approval from the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), which is necessary for offering internet services in India. Officials acquainted with the developments indicated that Starlink was slow in submitting the required documentation, thereby causing delays in processing the application, according to the FE report.

What is a GMPCS licence?

A GMPCS licence is mandated for offering voice and data services through satellite technology. The licence is granted for a 20-year period, allowing companies to provide satellite communication services in designated service areas.

The government has introduced IN-SPACe as a single-window, independent nodal agency for delivering such services. IN-SPACe operates as an autonomous agency under the Department of Space.