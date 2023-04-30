Home / Companies / News / Sterlite Power-backed Serentica Renewables raises $250 mn from KKR

Sterlite Power-backed Serentica Renewables raises $250 mn from KKR

Sterlite Power-backed firm to look at data centres, pharma cos, export industries for growth

Shreya Jai New Delhi
Sterlite Power-backed Serentica Renewables raises $250 mn from KKR

Last Updated : Apr 30 2023 | 4:14 PM IST
Sterlite Power-backed Serentica Renewables, which would cater to commercial and industrial consumers, has raised $250 million from investment firm KKR in its second round of funding from the latter.
Serentica, which was launched in July last year, raised $400 million from KKR late last year from its Asia Infra Fund.
Speaking to Business Standard, Pratik Agarwal, director, Serentica, said last year’s fundraise was through trade equity with a small amount of thrift capital, which was for phase one of the business.

First Published: Apr 30 2023 | 6:04 PM IST

