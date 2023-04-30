Mahindra and Mahindra gears up for EV play, niche e-farm products



Analysts already forecast a 23 per cent volume growth for the auto segment between FY22 and FY25 riding on its differentiated EV and SUV plan. M&M is already a market leader with a 36 per cent share in electric three-wheelers and has a plant ready in Zaheerabad to cater to demand. In the farm segment, it would focus on niche electric products. Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) is playing out its cards for a comprehensive electric vehicle play – with passenger vehicles (PVs), e-three wheelers as well as niche e-farm products.



It has already started expanding its PV capacities (39,000 a month now) to be scaled up to 49,000 a month by FY24; besides setting up the Rs 10,000 crore EV facility in Pune that will roll out the new SUV on the INGLO platform- the XUVe8. This will be followed up by four more EVs on the INGLO platform till October 2026 and beyond. The prime play will be electric SUVs.



Now with a refreshed EV plan the company eyes 20-30 per cent of its overall sales by 2027 – roughly translating to 200,000 units a year. M&M’s tryst with EVs started with an electric three-wheeler Bijlee back in 1999 – a 10-seater electric three-wheeler that was launched for Rs 3.3 lakh in Delhi in 2002. In 2013 it launched the e2O on the Reva platform that it had acquired in 2010. M&M discontinued the product in 2019 amid flagging sales and tightening regulations.



Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director and CEO of auto and farm sectors, M&M disagrees: “The EV penetration in C segment SUVs is less than a per cent, and in B segment SUVs it’s around 1.5-2 per cent. So you cannot be a late entrant in a segment which has such low penetration. We think by the time we have our key products are out, the market would be at an inflexion point. We are not late to the party at all.” Are they not late entrants in a segment where their peer Tata Motors (TML) has a head start?



“When you see the adoption cycle of EVs, we feel that the SUV customer would adapt to an EV faster. Many SUV customers are multi-car households, as are our M&M customers. Therefore, while we think that EVs will be 20-30 per cent of our overall portfolio, we don’t think the market would have moved that fast,” Jejurikar reasoned. Analysts, however, feel that a 20-30 per cent share of overall PV sales coming from EVs is a very ambitious target indeed. TML, for example, sold 38,322 EVs in retail in FY23 out of its total 484,843 PVs that year, showing FADA data, or around 7.9 per cent of its PV sales.



While M&M peer TML has smaller EVs, M&M has decided to steer clear of it. M&M has consciously chosen to focus on only e-SUVs, thereby missing out on entry-level small electric cars. Last week, MG Motors launched the country’s cheapest EV Comet at Rs 7.98 lakh, lower than its nearest rival – the Tiago-EV priced at Rs 8.69 lakh (ex-showroom).



Another M&M dealer said that the company has already launched the XUV 400 EV as a ‘filler’ product to mark its presence. “The real game-changer will be the BE range of EVs coming later,” he said. Nikunj Sanghi, a long-time dealer with M&M said that the decision of electric four-wheeler buying is seldom influenced by total cost of ownership (TCO), unlike e-two-wheeler buying. “EV is more of a statement,” Sanghi said.



Jejurikar said that with 50 per cent of the PV market as SUVs now, SUVs are already a mainstream play for every automaker. He added that since they have a differentiated product offering, that’s why they are able to get volumes. “We are not trying to define our brand purpose by size, we are defining that by a certain design philosophy which is an unmissable presence and adventure capability,” he said. The XUV 400, already has more than 15,000 bookings till February, and the company has started deliveries. Industry sources say that M&M is not looking at selling more than 1,000 units a month of this car.