Sterlite Power bags new orders worth Rs 1,400 cr in March quarter

Sterlite Power on Wednesday said it has bagged new orders worth Rs 1,400 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

The set of orders, won across domestic and international markets, have strengthened the company's solutions business unit's order book to Rs 5,200 crore during FY23, Sterlite Power said in a statement.

Sterlite Power has secured multiple new orders worth Rs 1,400 crore across its 'solutions' business that caters to products and specialized EPC (engineering, procurement and construction), during the last quarter of FY 2023," it said.

Major orders secured during the January-March quarter are for upgrading transmission projects and supply of high-performance products.

The company said it has bagged a major order from PowerGrid Corporation to upgrade/uprate its 400 kV Jharsuguda/Sundargarh - Rourkela line, to deploy its reconductoring solution.

In addition, Sterlite Power would be building 220kV double circuit transmission lines for Serentica Renewables.

In product manufacturing, the company has bagged orders for conductors and OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) from eminent customers in the SAARC region.

Orders include the PowerGrid Corporation of Bangladesh's river crossing project from Transrail as well as repeat orders from the USA and "LATAM region".

The company will be supplying for Tata Power's NRSS XXXVI project, and L&T's 400KV Wayanad-Kasargode transmission line.

Orders were also received from L&T for its 765 kV Navasari Padghe transmission corridor as well as from MTCIL (Maharashtra Transmission Communication Infrastructure Ltd) for its 132kV, 220kV and 400kV transmission lines.

The business will also execute critical orders for cabling work in India and overseas including supply of cables for Chennai Metro Phase II, Indore, and Bhopal Metro projects.

Sterlite Power is a leading power transmission developer and solutions provider.