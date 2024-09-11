Audi hit-run case: Maharashtra BJP chief's son did not eat beef, say cops

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule's son Sanket, who is in eye of a storm after his luxury car hit several vehicles in Nagpur, did not consume beef at a city-based bar before the accident involving his vehicle, police said on Wednesday. But he consumed liquor along with some mutton and chicken dishes there, the police said. The police gave this information in the wake of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut's allegation made earlier in the day that Sanket consumed beef at the bar. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The Audi car owned by Sanket hit several vehicles in Ramdaspeth area in Nagpur in the early hours of Monday, leaving two persons injured. Although Sanket was present in the car, he was not at the wheel at the time of the crash, the police have earlier said.

The person driving the high-end car, Arjun Hawre, was arrested on Monday night and later released on bail (at the local police station).

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-II) Rahul Madne denied that beef was served to Bawankule and his friends at the bar. "We have recovered the bill, which clearly shows that no beef was served to them," he said. Another police official said, "Sanket and four of his friends dined at La Horee bar in Dharampeth area of the city, where they consumed mutton roast, mutton curry, chicken tikka along with some vegetarian items like masala peanuts and fried cashews. They also ordered two liquor bottles worth over Rs 12,000."



After the accident, a case of rash driving and other offences were registered on a complaint of Jitendra Sonkamble, whose vehicle was hit by the Audi car.

The accident snowballed into a major controversy ahead of the assembly polls with the opposition accusing the Mahayuti government, in which the BJP is a constituent, of trying to save the senior politician's kin by blaming the driver for the accident.