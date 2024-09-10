Police arrest driver of Audi car owned by BJP leader's son after crash

Police have arrested the driver of a luxury car, owned by Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule's son, after it hit several vehicles in Nagpur city, an official said on Tuesday. The person driving the car, Arjun Hawre, was arrested on Monday night and later released on bail (at the local police station), a senior police official told PTI. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Further investigation is on, the police said. The Audi car owned by Bawankule's son Sanket hit several vehicles in Ramdaspeth area here in the early hours of Monday, after which Hawre and one more occupant - Ronit Chittamwar - were apprehended by police.

An official from Sitabuldi police station on Monday said the Audi car first collided with complainant Jitendra Sonkamble's car and then with a moped, leaving two youth riding it injured.

"The Audi car struck some more vehicles moving towards Mankapur area. At T-Point there, the vehicle hit a Polo car. Its occupants chased the Audi and stopped it near Mankapur bridge. Two occupants, identified as driver Arjun Hawre and Ronit Chittamwar, were stopped by those in the Polo car," he said.

The duo was taken to Tehsil police station, from where they were handed over for further probe to Sitabuldi police, he said.

The occupants of the Audi car were returning from a beer bar in Dharampeth when the incident took place, the official said adding the medical examination will include blood tests for alcohol detection.

"A case of rash driving and other offences was registered on the complaint of Sonkamble. No action has been taken so far against Sanket Bawankule and the other two occupants who reportedly escaped from the scene at Mankapur bridge," the official said.

"We are checking the CCTV footage to ascertain the chain of events, after which further action on all aspects, including other occupants, will follow," he said.

After the incident, Bawankule admitted the Audi car was registered in the name of his son Sanket.

"Police should conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the accident without any bias. Those found guilty should be charged and appropriate action should be taken against them. I have not spoken to any police official. The law must be equal for all," the senior BJP leader said.