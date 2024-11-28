India will have more than two major airlines in 'due course': Air India CEO

The Indian aviation market is currently undergoing a phase of consolidation and stability, and as it becomes more profitable, it will “certainly” have more than two major airlines in “due course,” Air India CEO & MD Campbell Wilson said on Thursday.

IndiGo and Tata Sons-run Air India Group currently hold more than 90 per cent share in the domestic passenger market.

The Air India Group, which currently operates a fleet of about 300 aircraft, plans to expand to approximately 400 planes by 2027, Wilson stated during his first press conference following Vistara's merger into Air India on November 11.

Wilson clarified that in 2025, the growth will primarily happen on domestic and short-haul international flights as the airline will start taking its wide-body planes out of service and sending them for retrofitting from the first half of next year. “The number of wide-body aircraft that will be available to deploy will shrink a little bit in 2025… The wide-body aircraft fleet will get completely retrofitted by 2027,” he added.

He mentioned that the plan to retrofit the wide-body planes of Air India has been delayed due to global supply chain issues.

From next month onwards, Vistara’s narrow-body aircraft and Air India’s retrofitted narrow-body planes will be put on metro-to-metro routes, he stated. The retrofitting process of Air India’s narrow-body planes began in September, and this process is expected to be completed by the middle of next year, he noted.

“On metro-to-metro routes, we have a market share of 55 per cent. On the top 120 routes, which account for 60 per cent of the domestic market, our share is 40 per cent,” Wilson mentioned.

When asked about the “duopoly” in the Indian aviation market, he stated that this is just a phase, which other aviation markets around the world have gone through.

“If you look at other geographies around the world over the past few decades, each of them went through a period where there was a lot of fragmentation, with airlines coming and going, collapsing because it wasn't profitable. And then they go through a phase of consolidation, and that consolidation brings stability, it brings professionalisation and profitability, and then ultimately, the fact that there's a profitable ecosystem attracts new players,” he explained.

Air India, when it was under government control, was not a profitable airline for a long time and it warped the Indian aviation market.

“It had the effect of making the whole ecosystem not very profitable, or not profitable at all. And so you had airlines jumping into a market, suffering losses, not being able to weather the cyclical ups and downs, and so you ended up with churn and chaos,” he noted.

“There’s now private ownership, there’s a lot of private capital, there’s a lot of professionalism coming into the system. There is stability coming into the system. In due course, there’ll be profitability coming into the system, and then the third-largest aviation market in the world will almost certainly have more than two airlines,” he added.

He said that just because there are two major airlines in India right now, it does not mean that investments in service and professionals have stopped. On the contrary, these investments are increasing.

Air India’s aircraft MRO (maintenance, repair, and operations) base, which will have 12 maintenance bays, at the Bengaluru airport is expected to be operational by early 2026, he noted.

The airline’s flying school at Amravati is scheduled to come up in the first quarter of FY26 with 31 single-engine planes and three twin-engine planes, he added.

When asked when Air India expects to become profitable, he replied: “We don’t give any guidance about profitability. We have internal targets about profitability, but we don’t discuss them publicly.”

When asked how “Indian” Air India will be, considering Singapore Airlines now holds 25.1 per cent in it, he replied: “I would say that regardless of how successful we are in attracting nationalities other than Indian, or ethnicities other than Indians to fly, the majority are Indian nationals (as passengers)… So the fact that there’s a financial…”