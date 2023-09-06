Suzuki ties up with NDDB, Banas Dairy to set up biogas production plants

Suzuki Motor Corporation, the parent of Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL), has entered into a tripartite agreement between Suzuki R&D Centre India, a wholly owned subsidiary of Suzuki in India, the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) and Banas Dairy to set up biogas production plants.

The project will make fuel for automobiles by refining methane from biogas, which is generated by fermenting cow dung. Four biogas production plants will be set up in Banaskantha district in Gujarat for Rs 230 crore that will start operations from 2025.



"Also, a biogas filling stand will be established alongside each plant, which will distribute fuel for CNG vehicles in which Maruti Suzuki holds over 70 per cent market share in India," a Suzuki Motor statement said.

MSIL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer H Takeuchi had said in the company's FY23 annual report: "For an automobile company, the carbon emissions from products contribute to nearly 80 per cent of the total carbon emissions. Therefore, reducing the carbon footprints of the products makes a significant difference. The company continues to have the lowest CO2 emitting fleet in the country."

He had added that for the benefit of customers, the environment, and the country, the company has embraced multiple powertrain technologies rather than depending on a single technology to reduce the carbon footprint.

"Having multiple powertrain technologies removes excessive reliance on a single technology and de-risks decarbonisation achievements. Accordingly, the company is adopting CNG, Flex fuel (ethanol blending anywhere from 20 per cent to 85 per cent with petrol), hybrid-electric and electric vehicles. The share of models with CNG powertrain in our sales has been increasing and has exceeded an all-time high of 20 per cent in the year," Takeuchi had said.

Suzuki has said earlier that they have plans to develop CNG automotive solutions around biogas in India, and also export to other farming regions like Africa, Asean, Japan in the future.