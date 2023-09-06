Home / Companies / News / Ind-Swift Laboratories to sell API, CRAMS biz to IndiaRF for Rs 1,650 cr

Ind-Swift Laboratories to sell API, CRAMS biz to IndiaRF for Rs 1,650 cr

Drug firm Ind-Swift Laboratories said its board has approved to sell active pharmaceutical ingredients and contract research and manufacturing services (CRAMS) businesses

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2023 | 4:41 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Drug firm Ind-Swift Laboratories on Wednesday said its board has approved to sell active pharmaceutical ingredients and contract research and manufacturing services (CRAMS) businesses to India Resurgence Fund for Rs 1,650 crore.

Chandigarh-based Ind-Swift has two manufacturing sites -- in Punjab and Jammu, and a combined reactor capacity of 700 KL of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) catering to both regulated and unregulated markets.

The company's API business has a strong presence across the US, Japan, Korea, the European Union, Brazil and India.

India Resurgence Fund (IndiaRF), a leading India-focused investment platform promoted by Piramal Enterprises and Bain Capital, will acquire the business for a consideration of Rs 1,650 crore, the drug firm said in a statement.

"...IndiaRF, which has a pedigree and track record in transforming businesses across varied sectors, will support and invest in the growth of the business," Ind-Swift Chairman and Managing Director N R Munjal said.

IndiaRF MD Shantanu Nalavadi said: "We believe the business needs the necessary capital infusion for it to acquire, scale and move upwards in the growth trajectory."

The company is committed to invest further primary capital into the businesses to expand capacity on the back of growth from newer geographies and investment in new product development across both API and CRAMS, to provide a larger portfolio of products to customers, he added.

Also Read

Ind-Swift Labs to sell pharma ingredients ops to Synthimed Labs for $198 mn

IND vs WI 2nd Test playing 11, live match time, live telecast in India

Smoother global trade: India to pitch an alternative to Swift at G20 meet

WTC Final Day 2 Highlights: Australia on top as India trail by 318 runs

WI vs IND 1st Test playing 11, live match time, live streaming in India

Tata Steel, ABB India partner to develop tech to reduce carbon footprint

Chavda Infra IPO to open on Sept 12, fixes price band at Rs 60-65

Suzuki Motor inks pact with NDDB, Banas Dairy to set up biogas plants

Ind-Swift Labs to sell pharma ingredients ops to Synthimed Labs for $198 mn

Tata Consumer Products in talks to buy at least 51% stake in Haldiram's

Topics :IndiaRFmanufacturing

First Published: Sep 06 2023 | 4:41 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billion

Alibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in Mizoram

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today

CM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt

93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI

Next Story