Home / Companies / News / CG Power in talks with global firms to package chips at Sanand facility

CG Power in talks with global firms to package chips at Sanand facility

The Sanand Facility, where CG Power's CG Semi plans to invest up to Rs 7,600 crore, is being built in partnership with Renesas Electronics Corporation and Thailand's Stars Microelectronics

Vellayan Subbiah
premium
CG Power chairman Vellayan Subbiah
Aashish Aryan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 12:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
CG Power’s semiconductor packaging arm, CG Semi, is in talks with fabless semiconductor companies as well as integrated device manufacturers (IDM) in Europe and the US  to package their chips at its Sanand facility in Gujarat, CG Power Chairman Vellayan Subbiah said.
 
“A few have expressed interest in engaging, and have started coming to test our stuff here. That process is encouraging for us. So, it is going to be what those customers want to package here, in addition to the focus on consumer, industrial and automotive (semiconductor chips),” Subbiah told Business Standard, on the sidelines of the recently concluded 2025 edition of Semicon India.
 
Potential customers for Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) and Assembly, Testing, Marking, and Packaging (ATMP) plants typically do not engage in a serious conversation until the semiconductor chips packaged from these units can be qualified, tested on the client’s standards, and then scaled to a commercial level, he added.
 
“Now, we have a plant that we can show them. That is the exciting part. It is a plant that is already working and is already qualifying chips for our largest customer, Renesas. So now, the others are also coming. Hopefully, we will also get a few of them to start the qualification process,” he said.
 
The Sanand facility, where CG Power’s CG Semi plans to invest up to ₹7,600 crore, is being built in partnership with Renesas Electronics Corporation and Thailand’s Stars Microelectronics.
 
CG Semi, which recently launched India’s first end-to-end semiconductor chip OSAT pilot line, expects to commence commercial production of chips from its G1 facility in Sanand. The construction of the G2 facility, situated three kilometres away, is also expected to be completed by the end of 2026. Once the construction of the G2 facility is complete, the chips produced from that plant will undergo qualification by end-customers. The production of chips from that plant will commence soon after the qualification process, Subbiah said.
 
“Quality is a required metric. If you do not achieve the necessary quality and yield, you will not even get to sit at the table. Once you achieve both quality and yield, the following steps focus on the cost and effectiveness of the supply chain. Those are also extremely important,” he said.
 
The pilot line, inaugurated in August this year, has a capacity of 0.5 million chips per day, while the under-construction G2 facility is expected to have a peak capacity of 14.5 million chips per day. A total of nearly 200 people, including several expatriates, are currently working on the pilot line and the G1 facility.
 
Overall, CG Power expects to employ approximately 2,500 people directly at the G1 and G2 facilities once commercial production from both starts, Subbiah said.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Wipro confident of Santoor overtaking HUL's Lifebuoy as top soap brand

Britannia expects half of its sales from rural markets in next 3-4 yrs: MD

Entirely normal given airline's scale: CEO on Air India's recent snags

GST reforms: Hyundai Motor India set to cut prices by up to ₹2.4 lakh

Dish TV aims 25% revenue from non-DTH biz in two years, says CEO

Topics :CG powersemiconductorBluechip companies

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 12:05 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story