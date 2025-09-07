Hyundai to pass full GST benefit to buyers, prices cut up to ₹2.4 lakh

After companies such as Maruti and Mahindra announced full transfer on Friday, Hyundai Motor India on Sunday said it would also pass on the complete benefit of the GST rate cut on passenger vehicles to customers from September 22, making its models cheaper by up to ₹2.40 lakh.

Hyundai said the move would make its cars and SUVs more accessible this festive season and help boost sales. The government’s decision to reduce GST on passenger vehicles, announced earlier this month, has prompted major automakers to announce price cuts.

Unsoo Kim, Managing Director of Hyundai Motor India, said, “We sincerely appreciate the progressive and far-sighted move by the Government of India to reduce GST on passenger vehicles. This reform is not only a boost to the automotive industry but also a strong step towards empowering millions of customers by making personal mobility more affordable and accessible.”