Hyundai to pass full GST benefit to buyers, prices cut up to ₹2.4 lakh

After companies such as Maruti and Mahindra announced full transfer on Friday, Hyundai Motor India on Sunday said it would also pass on the complete benefit of the GST rate cut on passenger vehicles to customers from September 22, making its models cheaper by up to ₹2.40 lakh.
Hyundai said the move would make its cars and SUVs more accessible this festive season and help boost sales. The government’s decision to reduce GST on passenger vehicles, announced earlier this month, has prompted major automakers to announce price cuts.
Unsoo Kim, Managing Director of Hyundai Motor India, said, “We sincerely appreciate the progressive and far-sighted move by the Government of India to reduce GST on passenger vehicles. This reform is not only a boost to the automotive industry but also a strong step towards empowering millions of customers by making personal mobility more affordable and accessible.”
The reductions will range from ₹60,640 on the Verna to as high as ₹2,40,303 on the Tucson. Other popular models such as the Venue will see cuts of up to ₹1.23 lakh, the Creta up to ₹72,145, and the i20 up to ₹98,053.
The GST Council on Wednesday cut the tax on small cars (less than 4 metres in length and under 1,200 cc engine capacity for petrol and 1,500 cc for diesel) to 18 per cent from an earlier 29-31 per cent (including cess). For larger cars (over 4 metres, above 1,500 cc engine, and more than 170 mm ground clearance), the tax rate has been reduced to 40 per cent from an earlier effective rate of 50 per cent (including cess). The Centre has withdrawn the compensation cess. Motorcycles with engine capacity below 350 cc will now be taxed at 18 per cent as against 28 per cent earlier.
