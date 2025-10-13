Home / Companies / News / Tamil Nadu cancels licence of cough syrup maker linked to child deaths

Tamil Nadu cancels licence of cough syrup maker linked to child deaths

"The manufacturing licenses of Sresan Pharmaceuticals have been completely cancelled, and the company has been shut down," the state government said in a statement

India cough syrup, new drug policy
Financial crime-fighting agency the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is searching seven premises linked to the company in Chennai, the state capital, on accusations of money laundering, a source said. Representative Image
Reuters CHENNAI, India
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 4:41 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's southern state of Tamil Nadu has cancelled the licences of a cough syrup-maker linked to the deaths of several children over the past month, it said on Monday, as authorities search some of the firm's sites on suspicion of money-laundering.

At least 19 children died in the central state of Madhya Pradesh after taking the syrup, which was banned after a test this month showed it contained nearly 500 times the permissible limit of diethylene glycol, a toxic chemical.

The medicine was only sold domestically but the incident revives quality concerns about India's pharmaceutical industry, a major global exporter whose syrups were linked in 2023 to the deaths of 10 children in Cameroon, Gambia and Uzbekistan.

"The manufacturing licenses of Sresan Pharmaceuticals have been completely cancelled, and the company has been shut down," the state government said in a statement.

Financial crime-fighting agency the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is searching seven premises linked to the company in Chennai, the state capital, on accusations of money laundering, a source said.

Some of these are homes of top officials of the state's drug control office, said the source, who sought anonymity, as he was not authorised to speak to media.

Telephone calls to seek comment from G. Ranganathan, owner of the Tamil Nadu-based firm, Sresan Pharmaceutical Manufacturer, who was arrested last week, went unanswered.

The ED did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

India, known as the 'pharmacy of the world', supplies 40% of generic medicines used in the United States, and more than 90% of all medicines in many African nations.

Indian law requires drugmakers to test each batch of raw materials and the final product, but exports of cough syrup must undergo further testing at government-mandated laboratories since 2023.

Last week the World Health Organisation flagged India's "regulatory gap" in screening domestically-sold medicinal syrups.

Indian authorities, who have stepped up scrutiny of such syrups since the recent deaths, have also warned against consumption of two more sold domestically, Respifresh and RELIFE, which were found to contain the same toxic chemical.

These are made by Shape Pharma and Rednex Pharmaceuticals, based in the western state of Gujarat, but officials of neither company responded to calls from Reuters seeking comment.

(Reporting by Rishika Sadam and Praveen Paramasivam; Additional reporting by Nikunj Ohri; Writing by Sakshi Dayal; Editing by Tom Hogue and Clarence Fernandez)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Jaipur metro Phase-II construction to be under DMRC's supervision

Jio Payments Bank wins contract for free-flow toll system rollout

Tata Capital aims to double loan book in 3 yrs, cut credit costs soon

L&T secures large orders for power grid infrastructure in West Asia

Fintech firm Dezerv raises ₹350 crore to expand wealth tech platform

Topics :Tamil NaduCough syrupPharma

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 4:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story