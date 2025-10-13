Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday said its power transmission and distribution vertical has bagged 'large' grid infrastructure orders in the Middle East.

According to the company's project classification, a 'large' order is worth Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 5,000 crore.

The 400kV super grid interconnection linking the electricity networks of GCC member states has helped in efficient utilization of generation capacity and has improved the overall grid resilience, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Currently, the network of the Sultanate of Oman is connected to this interconnection through UAE's grid at 220kV. Now a direct interconnection is being established at 400 kV level for which a 400 kV substation in UAE is crucial, the company added.