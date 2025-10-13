Home / Companies / News / L&T secures large orders for power grid infrastructure in West Asia

Larsen and Toubro (L&T)
L&T PT&D has won an order to engineer, procure and construct this 400 kV Substation
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 2:24 PM IST
Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday said its power transmission and distribution vertical has bagged 'large' grid infrastructure orders in the Middle East.

According to the company's project classification, a 'large' order is worth Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 5,000 crore.

The 400kV super grid interconnection linking the electricity networks of GCC member states has helped in efficient utilization of generation capacity and has improved the overall grid resilience, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Currently, the network of the Sultanate of Oman is connected to this interconnection through UAE's grid at 220kV. Now a direct interconnection is being established at 400 kV level for which a 400 kV substation in UAE is crucial, the company added.

L&T PT&D has won an order to engineer, procure and construct this 400 kV Substation, the filing said.

According to the filing, the company has bagged another order for building a set of new 132kV substations in the Middle East to cater to the electricity demand growth.

In Saudi Arabia, an order has been received for the turnkey construction of 380 kV overhead transmission lines associated with the integration of renewable energy power plants.

Larsen & Toubro is a USD 30 billion Indian multinational engaged in engineering, procurement and construction projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services, operating across multiple geographies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Power distributionElectrical sectorL&T Power Transmission

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 2:24 PM IST

