Jaipur metro Phase-II construction to be under DMRC's supervision

The project involves construction of 34 elevated and two underground metro stations, they said

Jaipur Metro | Photo: website/ www.transport.rajasthan.gov.in/jmrc
Jaipur Metro | Photo: website/ www.transport.rajasthan.gov.in/jmrc
Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 4:02 PM IST
Construction of the second phase of Jaipur Metro will now be conducted under the supervision of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), sources in Jaipur Metro Rail Corporation (JMRC) said.
 
“The Jaipur Metro has assigned DMRC the consultancy work for this project. Jaipur Metro Phase-II will be constructed around a 42.80-kilometre stretch from Prahladpura on Tonk Road to Todi Mod on Sikar Road,” the sources said.
 
The project involves construction of 34 elevated and two underground metro stations, they said. Over 39.625 kilometres of the track will be elevated. According to the detailed project report (DPR), the total project cost is estimated at over ~12,600 crore.
 
DMRC will provide detailed design consultants who will oversee the project's overall construction, according to sources. During construction, JMRC representatives will monitor the work and inform DMRC of any quality issues. DMRC will be paid consultancy charges.
 
During inspections by the Railway Board, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, and other agencies, DMRC will provide all necessary documentation. DMRC will also plan training modules for JMRC's personnel involved in the operation, maintenance, and repair of various equipment. It will also have to work on the project's quality, safety, and environment and submit monthly reports. 
 
Phase-I of the Jaipur metro was also constructed under the supervision of the DMRC. The Rajasthan government approved the DPR for Phase-II in May. It has been submitted to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, to provide financial assistance for the project.
 
JMRC had entered into an agreement with DMRC for the development of Phase-I-A from Mansarovar to Chandpole covering a length of 9.63 kms in 2010. It was completed and opened for commercial operation in June 2015. Following this, a pact was formed for Phase-I-B from Chandpole to Badi Chaupar, which was completed and opened for commercial operation in September 2020.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Jaipur Metro Rail DMRC Construction

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 4:02 PM IST

