Home / Companies / News / Tamil Nadu govt considers 'unlocking' Ford India for real estate purposes

Tamil Nadu govt considers 'unlocking' Ford India for real estate purposes

Other options such as plant takeover by an automobile manufacturer also on the table, says state industries minister

Shine Jacob Chennai
Premium
“We continue to explore alternatives for the Chennai plant and have nothing further to add,” a spokesperson for Ford India said

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2023 | 8:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In its prime, Ford India’s manufacturing unit in Maraimalai Nagar, around 45 kilometres from Chennai, was considered to be an iconic destination for India’s automobile industry. However, about two years ago, on September 9, 2021, its fortune took a sudden turn when the automobile major decided to pull out of India and stop all vehicle manufacturing in the country. Now, the Tamil Nadu government is mulling using the plant land “innovatively” for “real estate purposes”, even as other options are not completely off the table.
While various options on how to utilise the facility have been considered in the past, any plan will have to be cleared by the state government. The American auto firm still has the ownership of the land.

“We have another idea around the Ford real estate. We are thinking about some innovative approach for its usage. We will try to make good use of it for the public at large. It should help the state and its people. Whichever is good for jobs and revenue generation, we will go with that,” State Industries Minister TRB Rajaa told Business Standard. He, however, did not reveal the details of the plan. 

Also Read: Ford India, Unions reach final severance deal for Chennai unit employees
The state government, however, is not brushing aside the possibility of another major manufacturer coming in and taking over the unit. Rajaa said the state was also in talks with several automobile manufacturers, including a major global brand, for the takeover of the unit.

When contacted, a spokesperson for Ford India said the company was looking at alternatives. “We continue to explore alternatives for the Chennai plant and have nothing further to add,” he said.
The plant, which employed over 2,500 workers at the time of shutdown, had an annual manufacturing capacity of more than 150,000 cars on a two-shift basis and 200,000 with three shifts. The company was forced to close down its India units due to a dip in volumes and after suffering an accumulated loss of around $2 billion. Ford rolled out the last vehicle from the Tamil Nadu unit in July 2022.

“We are looking at a lot of options, as it is a prime land. There are many options on the table. I think Ford will take a wise call on that. Right now, it is Ford’s property; they will also be on board. They will decide on it,” Rajaa said.
In the last two years, there have been separate reports on Tata Motors, Ola Electric, and Mahindra & Mahindra taking over the plant. However, it didn’t materialize. 

Another plant of Ford India, in Sanand (Gujarat), was acquired by Tata Motors through its subsidiary Tata Passenger Electric Mobility in a Rs 725 crore deal, announced in August 2022. 
After the announcement of the production-linked scheme, Ford India had said last year that it was exploring the possibility of using a plant in India as an export base for EV manufacturing. It later decided not to pursue the plan.

Also Read

Chennai metro passengers can buy tickets on WhatsApp: Here's how to book

Chennai unit severance package for over 2,592 staff cost Ford Rs 1,296 cr

EV push, pent-up demand: Why auto exports fell in April amid healthy sales?

Bajaj Auto reports 2% decline in total June sales to 340,981 units

Bajaj Auto sales jump 7% to 331,278 units in April, exports fall 43%

FMCGs upbeat on improving demand in Q1, Marico calls out rural stress

Manipal Group likely to inject Rs 1,000 cr into PharmEasy for 18% stake

Amazon set to cross $8 bn in exports from India by 2023, up 60% YoY

Marico expects June quarter revenue drop on sluggish rural demand

Looking to double turnover to Rs 1.68 trn by 2030-31: Maruti Suzuki CEO

Topics :Tamil NaduFord India

First Published: Jul 05 2023 | 8:58 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story