Tamil Nadu govt considers 'unlocking' Ford India for real estate purposes

The state government, however, is not brushing aside the possibility of another major manufacturer coming in and taking over the unit. Rajaa said the state was also in talks with several automobile manufacturers, including a major global brand, for the takeover of the unit.

“We have another idea around the Ford real estate. We are thinking about some innovative approach for its usage. We will try to make good use of it for the public at large. It should help the state and its people. Whichever is good for jobs and revenue generation, we will go with that,” State Industries Minister TRB Rajaa told Business Standard. He, however, did not reveal the details of the plan.