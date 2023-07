Tamil Nadu govt considers 'unlocking' Ford India for real estate purposes

While various options on how to utilise the facility have been considered in the past, any plan will have to be cleared by the state government. The American auto firm still has the ownership of the land.

In its prime, Ford India’s manufacturing unit in Maraimalai Nagar, around 45 kilometres from Chennai, was considered to be an iconic destination for India’s automobile industry. However, about two years ago, on September 9, 2021, its fortune took a sudden turn when the automobile major decided to pull out of India and stop all vehicle manufacturing in the country. Now, the Tamil Nadu government is mulling using the plant land “innovatively” for “real estate purposes”, even as other options are not completely off the table.