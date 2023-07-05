Home / Companies / News / Looking to double turnover to Rs 1.68 trn by 2030-31: Maruti Suzuki CEO

Looking to double turnover to Rs 1.68 trn by 2030-31: Maruti Suzuki CEO

While he did not elaborate on the investments required for doubling the turnover, he said part of it would also come from Suzuki's planned investment of around Rs 2.8 lakh crore by FY30-31

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Hisashi Takeuchi, MD & CEO, Maruti Suzuki

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2023 | 7:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Maruti Suzuki India is looking to double its turnover to around Rs 1.68 lakh crore by 2030-31 from FY22 level in line with parent Suzuki Motor Corporation's global growth strategy, company Managing Director and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said on Wednesday.

The company expects India to "play a very big role" in Suzuki Motor Corporation's goal to achieve a global turnover of Rs 4.32 lakh crore in FY30-31, which would be exactly double the turnover of Rs 2.16 lakh crore achieved in FY21-22, he said.

"Yes, of course" because we would like to make our volume double the size, Takeuchi said when asked if Maruti Suzuki India was also looking to double its turnover like its parent Suzuki.

He said, "We will invest for production facility, we will invest for human resources so that we will be able to handle such a big volume by 2030. So that is our plan."

Maruti Suzuki India had clocked net sales of Rs 83,798 crore in 2021-22. Takeuchi was speaking at the sidelines of the company's launch of premium multi-purpose vehicle Invicto, marking the mass market carmaker's entry in the over Rs 20 lakh segment.

While he did not elaborate on the investments required for doubling the turnover, he said part of it would also come from Suzuki's planned investment of around Rs 2.8 lakh crore by FY30-31.

The investment by Suzuki is towards enriching products, bringing new technologies and setting up new facilities, he added.

"Right now, we have almost like a 2.2 million production capacity, together with SMG (Suzuki Motor Gujarat), and this production capacity should go beyond 4 million for that almost 2 million additional capacity is required," he added.

The additional investment would be over and above those required for new technology like electric vehicles and batteries.

Takeuchi said construction at the company's new manufacturing facility at Kharkhoda in Haryana is in full swing and "we plan to commission the first plant with an annual manufacturing capacity of 2.5 lakh units by 2025."

Further, he said, "Once fully operational, the facility will have an annual capacity to manufacture 10 lakh vehicles and will be one of the world's largest single location manufacturing sites."

In addition, he said, "We have received the Board approval for expanding our production capacity to manufacture up to 10 lakh additional units per annum over and above Kharkhoda."

On the company's entry into the above Rs 20 lakh category, Takeuchi said it is a "big challenge" as it has no experience in it but the market is evolving very fast therefore had to make a foray in order to maintain leadership in the MPV segment.

Also Read

Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Banking on Gypsy's legacy to take on the SUV challenge

Maruti Suzuki launches multi purpose vehicle Invicto, starts at Rs 24 lakh

Maruti eyes doubling SUV sales in FY24; aims top position with 25% share

Semiconductor shortage continues to impact production: Maruti Suzuki CFO

Maintaining its small-car dominance, Maruti leads mid-size PV sales in FY23

Jio ahead of Airtel in 5G rollout, owns 79% base transceiver stations

Sebi mandates certification for ESG rating providers within six months

Biocon Biologics expands to over 70 countries, enters emerging markets

Delhi HC allows Go First lessors to access aircraft, carry out maintenance

ICICI Bank says loans to Videocon did not cause any 'wrongful loss'

Topics :Maruti SuzukiMaruti Suzuki Indiaautomobile manufacturerAutomakers

First Published: Jul 05 2023 | 7:07 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story