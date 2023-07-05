Home / Companies / News / Marico expects June quarter revenue drop on sluggish rural demand

Marico expects June quarter revenue drop on sluggish rural demand

Rural consumers typically make up about two-thirds of consumer goods makers' sales, according to Bengaluru, Karnataka-based Bizom, which tracks retail industry trends

Reuters BENGALURU/CHENNAI
Marico saw sales rise 1.3% in the same quarter last year.

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2023 | 7:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

BENGALURU/CHENNAI (Reuters) - India's Marico said on Wednesday its consolidated revenue for the June quarter fell in the low-single digits percentage range, dragged by sluggish sales in rural markets and a move to cut prices of its Saffola edible oil.

"Signs of improvement on a sequential basis were not clearly visible ... the anticipated pickup in rural demand remained elusive," Marico said in a statement.

Marico saw sales rise 1.3% in the same quarter last year. The quarterly drop for the three months ended June 30 would be the company's first in three years, according to Refinitiv data.

Rural consumers typically make up about two-thirds of consumer goods makers' sales, according to Bengaluru, Karnataka-based Bizom, which tracks retail industry trends.

Consumer goods companies' sales in the hinterlands - where buyers have been the worst affected by higher prices of everyday essentials - are often seen as a gauge of the country's economic recovery by investors and analysts.

Marico said sales volumes in its Parachute coconut oil business dropped, even as Saffola reported double-digit growth helped by price cuts that made its cooking oil nearly 30% cheaper from a year earlier.

However, Marico still said its gross margin would expand "materially" and that bottom line would grow in the double-digit percentage range on the back of reduced costs of various raw materials, prompting "a visible pickup from the coming quarter."

Shares closed 2.3% higher on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, peer Godrej Consumer Products estimated its sales increased in the double-digit percentage range in the June quarter, led by strong demand for its home care and personal care products.

 

(Reporting by Aleef Jahan in Bengaluru and Praveen Paramasivam in Chennai; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

Also Read

DMart retail chain slumps nearly by 5% on profit miss, margin drop

Everything you need to know about Praveen Sood, the next CBI Director

Indian shares drop 1% on earnings as US data indicates rise in Fed rate

Google-backed ShareChat lays off 20% workforce; 500 people to be impacted

Godrej Properties aims to sell record Rs 14,000 cr in FY24: Pirojsha Godrej

Looking to double turnover to Rs 1.68 trn by 2030-31: Maruti Suzuki CEO

Jio ahead of Airtel in 5G rollout, owns 79% base transceiver stations

Sebi mandates certification for ESG rating providers within six months

Biocon Biologics expands to over 70 countries, enters emerging markets

Delhi HC allows Go First lessors to access aircraft, carry out maintenance

Topics :MaricoFMCGrural developmentcompany

First Published: Jul 05 2023 | 7:24 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story