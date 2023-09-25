Tata Communications to expand media & entertainment services: Details here

Tata Communications, a digital enterprise solutions provider, is looking to expand the scope of services within its media and entertainment services division to include live news and events coverage. The company is leveraging its expertise in providing support for the telecast of live sports, according to a report by the Economic Times (ET).

Amur Lakshminarayanan, managing director and chief executive of Tata Communications, told ET there is still time for 5G enterprise use cases in India to be scaled. "Currently, around 80 per cent of the enterprise use cases can be executed on 4G LTE networks, and the remaining 20 per cent require 5G. I think the task ahead of us is to convince enterprises to adopt those 80 per cent use cases first, show them the return on investment (RoI), and then graduate them to adopt 5G," he said.

He further noted that while there are many theoretical use cases for 5G enterprise, the device ecosystem at factory and plant locations needs to mature. Only a sizeable amount of 5G-compatible devices will enable meaningful adoption.

Speaking about the company's Media and Entertainment Services (MES) business unit, which has grown by 20-25 per cent in the last few years, Lakshminarayanan stated that the Tata Group company will continue investing in building its portfolio to maintain the growth momentum.

"We have invested in technology, the product portfolio, and building an incredible team that can deliver live sports flawlessly for customers, including broadcasters and sports organisations. As a result, we have secured more than a 25 per cent market share when it comes to global sports reaching a global audience," Lakshminarayanan told ET.

The MES business falls under the digital portfolio, which saw a 37.5 per cent growth in the first quarter of the current financial year, according to the quarterly earnings report filed by Tata Communications.

The company categorises live sports into three segments: global events with global audiences, regional events with global audiences, and regional events with regional audiences. Having captured a 25 per cent share in the first category, Tata Communications is now focusing on the other two categories to scale up the MES segment's growth.