Tata Consumer Products to acquire Capital Foods in Rs 5,100 cr deal

Tata Consumer Products has entered into a share purchase agreement (SPA) with shareholders and promoters of Capital Foods, which houses 'Ching’s Secret' and 'Smith & Jones' brands, to acquire 100 per cent of the company at an enterprise value on a no cash/no debt basis for Rs 5,100 crores in a phased manner, the company said in a stock exchange filing.





The company also said in another filing that the board of directors has approved the acquisition of Organic India and has entered into a SPA with Fabindia in an all cash deal for an enterprise value on no cash/no debt basis’ for Rs 1,900 crores along with an additional earnout for the shareholders linked to FY2025-26 audited financials of the company. The maker of Tata Tea said that it has agreed to acquire 75 per cent shareholding of Capital Foods and expects to complete the transaction before the 31 March and will acquire the remaining 25 per cent within three years according to the SPA. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

“Capital Foods has strong umbrella platform brands with a portfolio of unique products for in-home consumption in fast growing categories. Ching’s Secret is a market leader in Desi Chinese across its product categories – chutneys, blended masalas, sauces and soups,” Tata Consumer Products said in its press release.

The company added that Capital Foods brand, Smith & Jones is a fast-growing brand catering to in-home cooking of Italian and other western cuisines. Overall, Capital Foods has number 1 or number 2 positions in five large categories. The overall size of the categories in which Capital Foods operates in is estimated at Rs 21,400 crore, the company said.

“We believe this is a good strategic and financial fit. It will open up significant market opportunities in the fast-growing non-Indian cuisines segment, leveraging the sales and distribution platform that we have built,” Sunil D’Souza, MD & CEO, Tata Consumer Products was quoted as saying in the release.

“The strong brand recall of Ching’s Secret and Smith & Jones coupled with our operational strength across channels makes us extremely confident of driving topline growth and realizing cost synergies. This transaction will accelerate momentum in our business and is margin accretive to our business,” D’Souza said.

Ajay Gupta, founder of Capital Foods said, “Together, Tata and Capital Foods can create a multinational culinary brand that includes multiple food categories. The journey ahead is going to be a giant leap for us, full of endless possibilities and definitely exhilarating!”

The acquisition is in line with the company's strategic intent of entering into new adjacent high growth/attractive margin categories in the food and beverage space.

In the stock exchange filing, the estimated turnover of Capital Foods for FY 23-24 is mentioned between Rs 750 to Rs 770 crore. Its networth was Rs 311.5 crore, as at the end of March 31, 2023.

Tata Consumer believes that this acquisition will help expand its product portfolio and further strengthen its pantry platform. There are significant synergy benefits with the existing businesses of Tata Consumer Products in areas spanning distribution, logistics, exports and overheads, it said in the release.

The company also said that the completion of this acquisition is contingent upon the fulfilment of various terms and conditions specified in the SPA and the shareholders agreement.

According to Tracxn data, Ajay Gupta the founder of the company holds 9.45 per cent stake in Capital Foods while the rest is held by General Atlantic and Artal Asia.





On the Organic India acquisition, the company said it is one of the strongest organic brands spanning food & beverages and herbal & traditional supplements.

Kotak Investment Banking and Khaitan & Co have been Tata Consumer’s exclusive financial and legal advisors on this transaction respectively.

It also said the total addressable market for the categories that Organic India is present in is Rs 7,000 crores in India and Rs 75,000 crores in international markets where Tata Consumer has a strong presence.