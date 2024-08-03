Tata Electronics' Assam chip plan to be operational in 2025: Chandrasekaran

Tata Sons chairperson N Chandrasekaran said the Assam chip plant by Tata Electronics, with an investment of Rs 27,000 crore, will be operational in 2025.

Tata Electronics on Saturday held the groundbreaking ceremony of its chip assembly and testing facility in Jagiroad, Assam.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chandrasekaran said, “Considering that we want to move fast, we are trying to accelerate the building of this factory and we hope sometime in 2025 we will be able to complete part of the facilities and quickly start our operations."

The firm has hired about 1,000 local talents for the facility, he said.

“To get ourselves ready, we are hiring local Assamese people. Already we have a thousand people who are employed from Assam and are undergoing training and working in different facilities in Bangalore and other places in India,” he added.

Once functional, the chip unit is expected to generate 15,000 direct and 11,000 to 13,000 indirect jobs.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Tata Sons Chairperson N Chandrasekaran, among others.

Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw, expressing optimism about the project, said that the construction of the Assam plant will boost the overall ecosystem in the region.

In a statement, the Minister said, “Whenever a semiconductor unit comes, there will be many more downstream employment opportunities created and many upstream opportunities too because the ecosystem is so complex.”

He further said that the talent for the plant will be trained in partnership with many academic institutions including NITs in the region.

Seven NITs across different states of the North-east will be involved in the talent development for the facility, said Vaishnaw.

In February this year, the Union Cabinet approved the proposal for Tata’s semiconductor unit in Morigaon, Assam, along with a fab plant in Dholera by Tatas and a CG Power facility in Sanand, Gujarat.

Of these, the greenfield facility in Assam will cater to sectors such as automotive, mobile devices, artificial intelligence (AI), among others.

“It is strategically located with access to abundant water and green power and proximity to current semiconductor packaging and test hubs in countries like Taiwan, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Singapore,” said the company in a statement.