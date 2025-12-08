Tata Electronics, Intel sign MoU to explore chip making, packaging in India

Tata Electronics and Intel have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore the possiblity of manufacturing and packaging of Intel’s products for Indian markets, the two companies said.

As part of the MoU, Tata Electronics will look at options of manufacturing Intel’s products at the former’s chip fabrication unit at Dholera as well as packaging some of Intel’s chips at the Guwahati Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility.

“Together, we will drive an expanded technology ecosystem and deliver leading semiconductors and systems solutions, positioning us well to capture the large and growing AI opportunity,” Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said.

The two companies will also look to collaborate for “advanced packaging in India”. Further, the two companies will also explore the possibility of scaling artificial intelligence (AI) personal computer solutions for the consumer and enterprise markets in India, they said. “We see this as a tremendous opportunity to collaborate with Tata to rapidly scale in one of the world’s fastest-growing compute markets, fuelled by rising PC demand and rapid AI adoption across India,” said Lip-Bu Tan, chief executive officer of Intel Corporation. Tan, who recently took over as Intel’s CEO, is in India on a short trip. He is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday.