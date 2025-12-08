Home / Companies / News / Tata Electronics, Intel sign MoU to explore chip making, packaging in India

Tata Electronics, Intel sign MoU to explore chip making, packaging in India

Tata Electronics and Intel have signed an MoU to explore making Intel products at the Dholera fab and packaging chips at the Guwahati OSAT facility for the India market

Tata Electronics
The Tata Group currently has one semiconductor chip fabrication unit and an OSAT unit under construction at Dholera in Gujarat and Guwahati in Assam, respectively. (Photo: Company website)
Aashish Aryan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 9:12 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Tata Electronics and Intel have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore the possiblity of manufacturing and packaging of Intel’s products for Indian markets, the two companies said.
 
As part of the MoU, Tata Electronics will look  at options of manufacturing Intel’s products at the former’s chip fabrication unit at Dholera as well as packaging some of Intel’s chips at the Guwahati Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility.
 
“Together, we will drive an expanded technology ecosystem and deliver leading semiconductors and systems solutions, positioning us well to capture the large and growing AI opportunity,” Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said.
 
The two companies will also look to collaborate for “advanced packaging in India”. Further, the two companies will also explore the possibility of scaling artificial intelligence (AI) personal computer solutions for the consumer and enterprise markets in India, they said.
 
“We see this as a tremendous opportunity to collaborate with Tata to rapidly scale in one of the world’s fastest-growing compute markets, fuelled by rising PC demand and rapid AI adoption across India,” said Lip-Bu Tan, chief executive officer of Intel Corporation.
 
Tan, who recently took over as Intel’s CEO, is in India on a short trip. He is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday.
 
The Tata Group currently has one semiconductor chip fabrication unit and an OSAT unit under construction at Dholera in Gujarat and Guwahati in Assam, respectively.
 
The Dholera semiconductor unit is the first chip fabrication facility in India to be approved by the central government on February 29, 2024, under the ambitious India Semiconductor Mission (ISM).
 
The plant is expected to commence operations by 2027 and is anticipated to employ approximately 2,000 people. The chip fabrication unit in Dholera is coming up at a cost of more than ₹91,000 crore.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Trump Group to invest nearly ₹1 trillion in Telangana over 10 years

Premium

Edelweiss EAAA to raise up to $1.5 bn for private credit fund ESOF IV

Premium

Price cuts lift Novo Nordisk's Wegovy share; Mounjaro still leads sales

Dr Reddy's signs licensing pact with Immutep to develop, market cancer drug

Is Apple facing a Tim Cook succession test as leadership churn accelerates?

Topics :Tata groupIntelsemiconductorBluechip companiesAI technology

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 8:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story