Edelweiss EAAA to raise up to $1.5 bn for private credit fund ESOF IV

EAAA Alternatives, a unit of financial services major Edelweiss Group, is planning to raise up to $1.5 billion (up to Rs 13,500 crore) for medium- to long-term investments in segments such as industrial products and manufacturing, automobiles, chemicals and pharma. This is the first time the proposed fund—Edelweiss Special Opportunities Fund IV (ESOF IV)—is tapping the domestic market along with global investors.

How large is EAAA Alternatives’ platform and assets under management?

EAAA Alternatives already has three funds under its wings with assets under management (AUM) of over Rs 65,000 crore as of September 2025.

What has EAAA’s third fund invested in, and how much has it exited?

Amit Agarwal, chief executive officer, EAAA Alternatives, told Business Standard the third fund has invested in corporate credit of large companies and has already exited 12 of the 17 investments made within five years. The platform views private credit in India as a structural opportunity that will continue to grow and expand over time. What returns and capital distribution has the third fund reported so far? The third fund has regularly returned capital to its investors, reaching nearly full exit now while tracking gross returns of 18 per cent plus. The proposed fund, which is the fourth in the series, aims to provide flexible financing to Indian corporates or sponsors that are relatively underserved by traditional credit providers. Its plan is for a target corpus of $1 billion with a green shoe option of another $0.5 billion, investment banking sources said.

What portfolio size and deal ticket is ESOF IV targeting? The new fund, with an end-to-end tenor of seven years, aims to build a well-diversified portfolio of 15-17 investments, targeting an average deal size of Rs 450-500 crore. It expects to generate regular cash flows over the life of the fund through interest and principal repayments from underlying portfolio companies, bankers said. How will EAAA underwrite investments for ESOF IV? Agarwal said investments are underwritten on three core pillars: counterparty, cash flows and collateral. The fund assesses the counterparty’s governance and repayment behaviour, evaluates current and forward-looking cash flow visibility, and the strength of fully collateralised and covenanted structures.