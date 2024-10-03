Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Tata Electronics plans to resume some operations at fire-hit Hosur plant

Tata Electronics will resume some operations at its fire-damaged Hosur plant in Tamil Nadu, which produces Apple iPhone components. The company said they are probing the cause of the Saturday fire

The Tata Electronics factory in Hosur where a fire broke out last week
The Tata Electronics factory in Hosur where a fire broke out last week.
Nisha Anand
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 11:55 AM IST
Tata Electronics said on Thursday that it will resume some operations at its fire-damaged plant in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, which produces components for Apple iPhones. "We have been working diligently since Saturday to identify the cause of the fire at our Hosur facility," a company spokesperson told Reuters.

The fire occurred on Saturday morning. Locals reported being awakened by a loud explosion, followed by a fire at the facility. The unit, located in Krishnagiri district, was cordoned off after the incident. The fire caused significant damage to Tata Electronics’ operations and production line, Business Standard had reported earlier.

At the time of the incident, about 1,500 workers were inside the facility, which was operating its morning shift. All workers were safely evacuated, officials confirmed.

Videos emerged showing thick clouds of smoke billowing from the scene. Following the incident, some employees experienced respiratory issues and were taken to a private hospital. The facility is located about two and a half hours from Bengaluru.

Approximately 10-12 fire trucks were deployed to control the blaze, which took several hours to contain. High-profile officials, including members of the legislative assembly (MLAs) and senior government officials, were seen assessing the situation.

"Our emergency protocols at the plant ensured that all our employees are safe," a company spokesperson said, adding that the cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Employees were granted seven days’ leave after the incident. It was reported that employees' mobile phones were lost in the fire.

Initial findings suggest the fire began in an area where chemicals were stored. Some employees speculated that a short circuit might also have triggered the blaze.
First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 11:55 AM IST

