Tata Electronics to hire 20K more employees at Hosur unit: Chandrasekaran

Tata Electronics is set to hire more than 20,000 people at its new iPhone assembly plant in Hosur soon, bringing the total number of employees at the facility to 40,000, said N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, at Ranipet in Tamil Nadu on Saturday.





ALSO READ: CM Stalin lays foundation stone for Tata Motors' Rs 9,000 cr plant in TN Chandrasekaran was attending the groundbreaking ceremony of the Rs 9,000 crore manufacturing unit by Tata Motors and JLR in Panapakkam. The group currently has over 1,50,000 direct employees in Tamil Nadu across TCS, Titan, Tata Chemicals, Tata Power, IHCL, and its retail businesses. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“In the last three years, we have set up a modern electronics factory in Hosur, Krishnagiri. Currently, 20,000 people are employed there, and more than 15,000 of them are women. In another year, 40,000 people will be employed there, doubling the workforce in that facility," Chandrasekaran said. He added that, in addition to the 1,50,000 direct employees, many more lakhs of people depend on the company's entire ecosystem.



“This is not just another factory. This is a modern, state-of-the-art factory that will produce very high-end vehicles. For the first time, this new modern platform will be developed by Tata Motors and JLR together. Once fully operational, it will create 5,000 direct jobs and will foster an entire ecosystem in this region, generating many more jobs," he added.

In the last three years, Tata Group has invested in three major manufacturing units in Tamil Nadu—Tata Power, Tata Electronics, and Tata Motors. It has also invested Rs 2,200 crore in the industrial training institutes of Tamil Nadu to skill the youth.