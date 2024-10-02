THDCIL to invest Rs 8,800 cr in pumped storage projects in Raj: CMD Vishnoi

State-owned THDCIL has signed an agreement with the Rajasthan government to set up 1,600 MW of pumped storage projects at an investment of Rs 8,800 crore.

The Memorandum of understanding (MoU) aims for the development of two pumped storage projects (PSPs) of 800 MW each at Bisanpura in Bundi and another at Rampura Tonk, THDC India Ltd (THDCIL) said in a statement.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

A total of 1,600 MW capacity of PSPs will involve an investment of Rs 8,800 crore, THDCIL CMD R K Vishnoi said.

"The Bisanpura PSP will source water from the Gudha Dam, while the Rampura PSP will utilize water from the existing Bisalpur reservoir. This strategic approach ensures a reliable supply while minimizing environmental impact, allowing both projects to contribute significantly to sustainable energy solutions through efficient energy storage, thereby enhancing grid stability," he said.