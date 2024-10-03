Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Regulatory frameworks essential in cybersecurity space: Quick Heal CEO

Quick Heal Technologies CEO Vishal Salvi
Kailash Katkar with Vishal Salvi, CEO, Quick Heal
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 11:54 AM IST
Regulations play a vital role in shaping the cybersecurity landscape by setting clear standards for protecting sensitive data and ensuring accountability across industries, said Vishal Salvi, CEO of Quick Heal Technologies.

In an interview with PTI, Salvi highlighted the importance of frameworks and said that they are essential for ensuring data protection and fostering trust between businesses and consumers.

"In today's interconnected world, rules like the (Digital Personal Data Protection Act) DPDP Act and global privacy regulations are vital to ensuring data protection and promoting trust among businesses and consumers," he said on the sidelines of the company's latest launch.

Quick Heal Technologies on Thursday launched an AI-based fraud prevention solution--AntiFraud.AI. It is available on Android, iOS, and Windows, at an introductory offer price of Rs 750/year.

The Made in India solution offers several protection features like fraud call alerts, banking fraud alerts, fraud app detectors, scam protection, dark web monitoring, and screen share alerts, among others.

"We plan to double our serviceable market in the next few years by adding new solutions while strengthening our channel partnerships and increasing local brand presence," Salvi said.

The three-decade-old cybersecurity solutions provider is implementing several key strategies to enhance its presence in overseas markets, with a focus on expanding in regions where demand for advanced cybersecurity solutions is high, he said.

Headquartered in Pune, Quick Heal currently operates across over 70 countries. It reported a 37 per cent revenue growth to Rs 70.3 crore in Q1 FY25.

Shares of Quick Heal Technologies were trading at Rs 640.75 apiece on the BSE in early-day trade on Thursday.


First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 11:54 AM IST

