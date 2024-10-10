Tata Elxsi Q2 results: PAT up 14.7%, driven by transportation segment

Indian engineering and technology services firm Tata Elxsi reported a 14.7% rise in its second-quarter profit on Thursday, exceeding street expectations, fuelled by healthy demand in its transportation wing.



The company's net profit rose to 2.29 billion rupees ($27.28 million) year-on-year for the quarter ended Sept. 30. Analysts had expected 2.05 billion rupees, according to data from LSEG.

Revenue from operations rose 8.3% to 9.55 billion rupees, in line with analysts' estimate of 9.56 billion rupees.



Revenue from the company's transportation unit grew 16% year-on-year on the back of deals signed in the quarter, including a $50 million multi-year contract with a European company. The division accounts for about 55.7% of revenue in the company's software development and services segment, which in turn contributes more than 97% to total revenue.

