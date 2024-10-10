JSW Green Mobility gets 636 acre land for Maharashtra manufacturing plant

Vehicle manufacturer JSW Green Mobility has been allotted 636 acres of land in the Bidkin node of AURIC city and the plant will go into production in the next 12 to 18 months, an official said.

After allotting 827 acres of land to Toyota Kirloskar Motors Private Limited, the administration has issued land to another vehicle production company in the Bidkin node of AURIC (Aurangabad Industrial City).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The administration has issued 636 acres of land to JSW Green Mobility company in the Bikdin node. The land allotment certificate was issued online by the Maharashtra Industrial Township Limited (MITL) on Thursday, an official said.