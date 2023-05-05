Tata Group airlines see most improvement in on-time performance in April



Air India saw the best improvement among all major carriers with on-time performance increasing from 83.45 per cent in March to 91.63 per cent in April. AirAsia India was the second best among carriers — from 79.06 per cent to 84.17 per cent. Tata Group airlines — Air India, Vistara and AirAsia India — have shown the most month-on-month improvement among all major carriers in on-time performance during April, according to the ministry of civil aviation’s data, which was reviewed by Business Standard.



A Vistara spokesperson said the on-time performance is a key performance indicator for it. Also, the carrier is continuously striving to improve this metric through “strategic planning, teamwork and agility.” Vistara — which is in the process of being merged into Air India — saw its on-time performance jump from 84.68 per cent to 87.77 per cent.



Air India and AirAsia India are fully owned by the Tatas. On the other hand, Vistara is a 51:49 joint venture of the Tata Group and Singapore Airlines. Akasa Air, which had the best on-time performance in March, retained its top position by scoring 95.1 per cent in April. “We recorded the second highest on-time performance at four key metros in 2022. We are tirelessly working towards improving this, month on month,” the spokesperson added.



SpiceJet, which has been dealing with financial troubles, had the worst on-time performance among all carriers in April, just like in March. IndiGo, India’s largest carrier, saw its on-time performance fall from 92.43 per cent in March to 89.97 per cent in April.