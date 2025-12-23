Home / Companies / News / Tata Motors' EV arm to launch five new models by FY30; capex Rs 18,000 cr

Tata Motors' EV arm to launch five new models by FY30; capex Rs 18,000 cr

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility plans five new EV models by FY30 and Rs 16,000-18,000 crore capex on products, technology and charging infrastructure as Tata EV sales cross 250,000 units

Tata motors
The announcement comes as Tata Motors' cumulative EV sales in India crossed the 250,000-unit milestone. Tata Motors currently accounts for nearly two-thirds of India's electric car sales.
Anjali Singh
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 7:52 PM IST
Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEM), the electric vehicle arm of Tata Motors, said on Tuesday that it plans to introduce five new electric vehicle (EV) models by 2029-30 (FY30) to solidify its presence in the segment and maintain its market share in the range of 40-45 per cent in the coming years.
 
How much capex has Tata Motors’ EV arm planned through FY30? 
The company has earmarked capital expenditure of Rs 16,000 crore-18,000 crore between FY25 and FY30 for new product development, technology investments and expansion of the supporting EV ecosystem, including charging infrastructure and network capabilities.
 
What milestone did Tata Motors’ EV business cross in India? 
The announcement comes as Tata Motors’ cumulative EV sales in India crossed the 250,000-unit milestone. Tata Motors currently accounts for nearly two-thirds of India’s electric car sales.
 
What is Tata’s EV strategy over the next few years? 
During a press conference on Tuesday, Shailesh Chandra, managing director of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, said the company’s EV strategy is centred on expanding offerings across price points while continuing to invest in localisation, technology and infrastructure to drive mainstream adoption.
 
"We'll make EVs available across all segments, expand our portfolio with five new nameplates by FY30, while strengthening the charging ecosystem. Our milestone of 250,000 Tata EVs proves that bold vision, backed by sustained action, can transform an industry and drive India’s transition to electric mobility," Chandra said.
 
Which models are in Tata’s current EV portfolio and what is coming next? 
Tata Motors’ EV portfolio currently includes the Tiago.ev, Tigor.ev, Punch.ev, Nexon.ev, Curvv and Harrier.ev, spanning entry-level to higher-end segments. The upcoming product launches will include the Sierra.ev and the premium Avinya range, with the company indicating that Avinya will be positioned as a distinct, higher-end electric brand.
 
What will the investments support beyond new models? 
Chandra said the planned investments would support not only new vehicle platforms and upgrades to existing models but also the development of India-specific EV architectures, battery technologies and software capabilities. The company is also focused on increasing domestic value addition across its EV lineup, with current localisation levels exceeding 50 per cent at a tier-3 level (raw material and basic inputs).
 
How is Tata Motors approaching charging infrastructure expansion? 
Alongside products, Tata Motors said it will continue to invest in charging infrastructure as a key enabler of EV adoption. The company aims to support the expansion of India’s charging network to one million charging points by 2030, including 100,000 public chargers, through partnerships with third-party charge point operators.
 
What impact did Tata cite from its EV fleet and what is its longer-term share target? 
The company said its EVs have cumulatively clocked nearly 12 billion kilometres on Indian roads and helped avoid an estimated 1.7 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions. Tata Motors expects EV penetration in the Indian passenger vehicle market to continue rising over the medium term, supported by a wider product portfolio, improving charging access and declining battery costs.
 
Tata Motors has previously said it sees a steady-state EV market share of 40-45 per cent as achievable over the long term, even as competition in India’s electric passenger vehicle segment intensifies with the entry of new domestic and global players.

Topics :Company NewsTata MotorsElectric Vehicles

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 7:52 PM IST

