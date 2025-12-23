Unity SFB's Aviom Housing acquisition may take 3-4 months to complete

While Unity Small Finance Bank has emerged as the winning bidder for the beleaguered Aviom India Housing Finance, the process to complete the acquisition is expected to take another three to four months, as several approvals remain pending, including those from the committee of creditors (CoC), the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), followed by the eventual integration of the housing finance company’s portfolio and employees into the bank, sources aware of the development said.

What is Unity SFB’s bid and the expected recovery for lenders?

According to reports, Unity Small Finance Bank’s (SFB) bid of nearly Rs 978 crore as an upfront payment helped it edge out two other bidders to emerge as the winning bidder. Reports also said the offer would lead to over 70 per cent recovery for Aviom India Housing Finance’s lenders, including HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Capital, IDFC First Bank and State Bank of India (SBI).

What claims have been filed and admitted in the insolvency process? While claims amounting to Rs 1,547 crore have been received from financial creditors of Aviom India Housing, Rs 1,383 crore has been admitted, according to the latest available data. Why is Unity SFB looking to acquire Aviom Housing? Unity SFB, the newest entrant in the small finance bank space and 51 per cent owned by the Centrum Group and 49 per cent by fintech major BharatPe, is looking to enter the mortgage business, which is currently absent from its portfolio. The bank has been exploring both organic and inorganic opportunities, and the acquisition of Aviom Housing is one of the ways it plans to build its mortgage lending business.

What other housing finance plans are linked to RBI approval? Unity SFB has said it will enter the mortgage business once the sale of its housing finance vertical receives RBI approval. Last year, the Centrum Group sold its entire stake of 56.4 per cent in the vertical to Gaja Capital, Lightspeed, and Premji Invest-backed Weaver Services. The transaction is still to get RBI approval. What has Centrum Group said about mortgages and Aviom Housing? In a recent interview with Business Standard, Jaspal Bindra, Executive Chairman of the Centrum Group said, “Going forward, we will get into mortgages once we sell the housing finance company. The transaction has been closed but is pending RBI approval. We are one of the bidders for Aviom Housing Finance and will pursue both routes – organic and inorganic”.

How is Unity SFB seeking to diversify its loan book ahead of an IPO? Unity SFB’s advances portfolio currently includes microfinance, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) lending (both secured and unsecured), commercial banking, credit cards and gold loans, among others. The bank aims to ensure that no single product accounts for more than 25 per cent of its portfolio by the time it goes for an initial public offering (IPO), and that no single state contributes more than 15 per cent in terms of branches, business volumes or overall exposure. Why was Aviom India Housing admitted into insolvency?