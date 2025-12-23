Home / Companies / News / GAIL signs MoU with Chhattisgarh for 12.7 LMT gas-based urea project

GAIL signs MoU with Chhattisgarh for 12.7 LMT gas-based urea project

GAIL has signed an MoU with the Chhattisgarh government to undertake studies for a greenfield gas-based fertiliser project, including a 12.7 LMT urea plant along its MNJPL corridor

Gail India
GAIL will undertake detailed techno-economic studies for setting up a urea manufacturing plant of 12.7 lakh metric tonne (LMT) | (Photo: Bloomberg)
BS Reporter New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 5:14 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
GAIL (India) on Monday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Chhattisgarh government for the development of a greenfield gas-based fertiliser project in the state.
 
What is GAIL planning to study under the MoU? 
GAIL will undertake detailed techno-economic studies for setting up a urea manufacturing plant of 12.7 lakh metric tonne (LMT), proposed to be strategically located along GAIL’s Mumbai–Nagpur–Jharsuguda natural gas pipeline (MNJPL) corridor.
 
When will GAIL take an investment decision? 
Based on the techno-economic evaluation, investment decisions will be taken for setting up the fertiliser project by GAIL.
 
What support will the state government provide? 
The state government will provide support for feasibility studies, identification and allocation of suitable land parcels, coordination between authorities, facilitation for statutory approvals and enabling infrastructure necessary for project implementation.
 
Who was present at the MoU signing? 
The MoU was signed in the presence of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Rajat Kumar, secretary (commerce and industries), government of Chhattisgarh, and Rajeev Kumar Singhal, director (business development), GAIL (India).

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tata Motors Finance settles Sebi matter for ₹32 lakh over NCD issue

Unity SFB's Aviom Housing acquisition may take 3-4 months to complete

Ola Electric rolls out Hyperservice Centres with same-day service guarantee

IRB Infrastructure Trust wins NHAI's TOT-18 highway concession in Odisha

L&T wins BPCL order worth up to ₹10,000 crore for hydrocarbon business

Topics :Vishnu Deo SaiGAIL IndiaChhattisgarh governmentfertilisers

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 5:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story