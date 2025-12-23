GAIL signs MoU with Chhattisgarh for 12.7 LMT gas-based urea project

GAIL (India) on Monday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Chhattisgarh government for the development of a greenfield gas-based fertiliser project in the state.

What is GAIL planning to study under the MoU?

GAIL will undertake detailed techno-economic studies for setting up a urea manufacturing plant of 12.7 lakh metric tonne (LMT), proposed to be strategically located along GAIL’s Mumbai–Nagpur–Jharsuguda natural gas pipeline (MNJPL) corridor.

When will GAIL take an investment decision?

Based on the techno-economic evaluation, investment decisions will be taken for setting up the fertiliser project by GAIL.

What support will the state government provide?