Meta set to buy Chinese startup Manus for $2 bn to boost advanced AI

Facebook parent Meta on Monday announced it will acquire Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) startup Manus, as the company plans to expand advanced AI features across its platforms.

In a blog post, Meta said Manus, which built a general-purpose autonomous AI agent capable of independently performing complex tasks such as market research, coding and data analysis, will join the company to help bring its AI agent technology to its users.

While the companies did not reveal the financial details of the deal, it is estimated at over $2 billion, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

Why Manus matters for Meta

The acquisition is expected to strengthen Meta’s AI capabilities at a time when global technology giants are ramping up AI investments through acquisitions and talent hires amid intense competition. Manus' AI agents can function like digital employees, carrying out research and automation tasks with minimal human input.

Earlier this year, Manus launched its AI agent and claimed its performance outpaced OpenAI’s DeepResearch. The company said it has processed more than 147 trillion tokens and created over 80 million virtual computers, serving millions of users and businesses globally. What the deal includes Under the agreement, Manus will continue to operate and be sold as a standalone product, while also being integrated into Meta’s consumer and business offerings, including Meta AI. Meta said it plans to scale the service to reach a larger base of businesses. Commenting on the acquisition, Manus CEO Xiao Hong said joining Meta would provide "a stronger and more sustainable foundation" without changing how the company operates or makes decisions. He added that Manus will continue to improve its product and serve its existing users.