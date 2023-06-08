Tata Power Renewable Energy arm to set up 966 MW project for Tata Steel



In a regulatory filing, the company said, “This is one of the biggest industrial RTC power PPAs under Group Captive segment in the country. The project has the hybrid renewable capacity of 379 MW solar and 587 MW wind power.” Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd through its subsidiary TP Vardhaman Surya Limited, on Thursday, received letter of award (LOA) to set up 966 MW RTC (round-the-clock) hybrid renewable power for Tata Steel.



“We are pleased to partner with Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited to secure a significant portion of our power requirements from renewable sources. This agreement aligns with our sustainability vision and will contribute to the reduction of carbon emissions associated with our operations,” said T. V. Narendran, CEO & MD, Tata Steel. Shares of Tata Power Ltd, on Thursday, rose over 1 per cent at Rs 220.60 on BSE.



Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power said, “Tata Power and Tata Steel are committed to jointly develop green energy solutions. The 966 MW RTC (Round-the-clock) hybrid renewable power project marks a significant step towards our combined efforts to accelerate the adoption of clean and green energy to meet the net zero target”. “We believe that renewable energy is the future, and this partnership enables us to take one of the steps towards achieving our target of net zero by 2045," he added.