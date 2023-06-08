Home / Companies / News / Torrent Power raises Rs 600 cr through non-convertible debentures

Torrent Power raises Rs 600 cr through non-convertible debentures

It is one of the largest companies in the country's power sector with presence across the entire power value chain of generation, transmission, and distribution

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Torrent Power raises Rs 600 cr through non-convertible debentures

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 4:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Torrent Power has raised Rs 600 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis.

"The company has issued and allotted Series 11 60000 Secured, Rated, Listed, Taxable, Non-Cumulative, Redeemable and Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of Rs 600 crore at a coupon rate of 8.50 per cent per annum...on private placement basis," a BSE filing said.

The company issued 60,000 NCDs of Rs 1 lakh per debenture aggregating to Rs 600 crore. It is proposed to be listed on Wholesale Debt Market Segment of National Stock Exchange.

Torrent Power, with a turnover of Rs 25,694 crore, is the integrated power utility of the diversified Torrent Group.

It is one of the largest companies in the country's power sector with presence across the entire power value chain of generation, transmission, and distribution.

Torrent Power has an aggregate installed generation capacity of 4.1 GW, which consists largely of clean generation sources such as gas (2.7 GW) and renewables (1.07 GW).

It also has renewable capacity of 0.7 GW under development. Torrent's growth focus in power generation remains on renewables.

Also Read

IIFL Finance to raise funds via public issue of non-convertible debentures

Power giant NTPC to raise Rs 3,000 cr via non-convertible debentures

Raymond to consider issue of non-convertible debentures up to Rs 2,200 cr

Indel Money to raise Rs 100 cr via secured non-convertible debentures

Vedanta board approves plan to raise up to Rs 2,100 crore via NCDs

RBI warns tech firms against unauthorised trading platforms on app stores

L&T Finance Holdings declares final dividend Rs 2 per share; stock falls 1%

Crackdown on FDCs continues, latest ban to affect Rs 824 cr market: Study

Air India to issue a refund to those affected by flight diversion on June 6

Mother Dairy reduces MRP of Dhara edible oil by Rs 10 per litre

Topics :Torrent PowerNon convertible debenturescompany

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 4:51 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story