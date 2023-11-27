Home / Companies / News / Tata Steel appoints Akshay Khullar as VP of Engineering and Projects

Tata Steel appoints Akshay Khullar as VP of Engineering and Projects

Tata Steel has also re-designated Peeyush Gupta as the Vice President TQM, group strategic procurement and supply chain of the company

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2023 | 2:24 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Tata Steel on Monday announced the appointment of Akshay Khullar as the Vice President Engineering and Projects of the company.

Tata Steel has also re-designated Peeyush Gupta as the Vice President TQM, group strategic procurement and supply chain of the company.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"In terms of the company's succession plan for Senior Management Personnel, Akshay Khullar is being appointed as the Vice President Engineering & Projects (Designate), effective December 1, 2023 and as the Vice President Engineering & Projects, effective February 1, 2024," Tata Steel said in a regulatory filing.

While Peeyush Gupta, currently serving as the Vice President Group Strategic Procurement and Supply Chain will lead the Total Quality Management (TQM) function, in addition to his current responsibilities, it said.

Accordingly, effective February 1, 2024, Gupta will be re-designated as the Vice President TQM, Group Strategic Procurement and Supply Chain.

In the filing, Tata Steel also announced superannuation of Avneesh Gupta, Vice President TQM and Engineering & Projects of the company.

Gupta, who currently serves as the Vice President TQM and Engineering & Projects will superannuate from the company on February 1, 2024, with over 37 years of association with the company.

Also Read

Tata Steel 1st Indian firm to use LNG powered carrier for raw material

Dil aur citizenship dono Hindustani: Akshay Kumar gets Indian citizenship

Air India announces senior level appointments; Klaus Goersch new COO

Will not reach emissions goal with current technologies, says Tata Steel

Tata Technologies IPO: Details of public offer opening on November 22

Audi India to hike prices of vehicles by up to 2% from January 2024

Airbus to expand Tata tie-up to strengthen India's defence supply chain

AI firm BRAIIN Holdings forays into India, plans to invest $100 million

Macrotech aims to trim net debt to below Rs 6,000 cr by March: MD Lodha

Saya Group to infuse Rs 4,000 cr in next 3 yrs in Noida, Ghaziabad projects

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Tata SteelTata groupSteel producersiron and steel industryVice President

First Published: Nov 27 2023 | 2:24 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story