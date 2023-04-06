Home / Companies / News / Tata Steel saw record operational performance in FY23: CEO T V Narendran

New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 4:00 PM IST
Tata Steel India reported a record operational performance in the last financial year despite a challenging environment, according to the company's CEO & MD T V Narendran.

The company produced 19.87 Million Tonnes (MT) of steel in the last fiscal as against 19.06 MT in 2021-22.

During the same period, sales were higher at 18.87 MT compared to 18.27 MT in the year-ago period.

"Tata Steel India reported a record-breaking operational performance in FY23 despite a challenging environment," Narendran said in a statement on Thursday.

"Our strong marketing network and agile business model enabled us to grow across segments," he added.

During January-March period, Tata Steel India's production increased to 5.15 MT from 4.90 MT in the year-ago period.

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 2:26 PM IST

