Home / Companies / News / Tata Steel subsidiary TCIL receives tax penalty notice of Rs 40 cr

Tata Steel subsidiary TCIL receives tax penalty notice of Rs 40 cr

Domestic steel major Tata Steel owns a majority stake in Kolkata-headquartered TCIL, a tinplate producer

Press Trust of India New Delhi
TCIL

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 5 2023 | 11:28 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Tata Steel on Thursday said its subsidiary Tinplate Company of India Limited (TCIL) has received a tax notice, imposing a penalty of about Rs 40 lakhs in connection with a demand order pertaining to the 2016-17 fiscal.

"The said demand order is presently pending appeal before the Commissioner of Commercial taxes, Ranchi," Tata Steel said in a regulatory filing.

TCIL on October 4, 2023, received an order from the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Commercial Taxes, Jamshedpur Circle, Jamshedpur, imposing a penalty of approximately Rs 3,986.78 lakh on TCIL in connection with an earlier demand order from Deputy Commissioner of Commercial Taxes, Jamshedpur, pertaining to FY 2016-17, it said.

Domestic steel major Tata Steel owns a majority stake in Kolkata-headquartered TCIL, a tinplate producer.

From its plant in Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), TCIL caters to 40 per cent of the overall domestic market and exports 15-20 per cent of its sales to different geographies across the world.

Also Read

Paying road tax online in India: Everything you need to know about this tax

ITI Ltd signs MoU with TCIL and C-DOT to develop products for smart cities

Delta Corp tanks 15%, hits 52-week low on tax notice of Rs 16,822 crore

Hockey: FIH takes U-turn, abandons trial of new penalty corner rule

Tata AIA allows consumers to pay premiums through Whatsapp and UPI

X removes article headlines in latest update, widening rift with news media

VinFast Auto earmarks $200 mn for assembly units in India, Indonesia

Bisleri to scale up manufacturing, strategic distribution network

ICICI Bank launches 'Festive Bonanza' with offers up to Rs 26,000

Apple considered, rejected switch to DuckDuckGo from Google: US Judge

Topics :Tata SteelTCILSteel producerstax payment

First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 11:28 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

TCS to modernise unemployment claims system of US state of Georgia

Russia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

MS Dhoni's new vintage look sets social media on fire, check it out here

Cricket World Cup LIVE SCORE, ENG vs NZ: Toss at 1:30 PM today in Ahmedabad

India News

AAP may stand accused in Delhi Excise Policy Case following MP arrest

PM Modi's appeal to purchase Khadi leads to record sales worth Rs 1.5 cr

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investments

Manufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey

Next Story