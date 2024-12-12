Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

TCS extends partnership with Telenor Denmark for another five years

This deal consolidates TCS' position as a trusted transformation partner in the Nordics, where it has maintained a strong presence for the past 30 years

TCS, Tata Consultancy
A key highlight of this partnership is the assurance of uninterrupted business continuity with zero impact on operations. Photo: Shutterstock
Shivani Shinde Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 12:53 PM IST
IT services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced that it has extended its partnership with Telenor Denmark (TnDK), the second largest mobile operator in the Danish market, for the next five years.
 
TCS will provide ITIS managed services, handling TnDK’s IT infrastructure from its delivery centre in Europe.
 
This deal consolidates TCS’ position as a trusted transformation partner in the Nordics, where it has maintained a strong presence for the past 30 years. TCS has over 20,000 associates supporting clients across the Nordics.
 
Louise Haurum, Chief Technology Officer, Telenor Denmark, said, “Our partnership with TCS has been an important factor in driving innovation and ensuring resilience in our IT infrastructure. By continuing our collaboration, we are confident that TCS will continue to deliver the strategic insights and technological expertise required to navigate the complexities of our evolving business environment.”
 
Over the past six years, TCS has deployed its Machine First Delivery Model to modernise the IT infrastructure of TnDK, which serves over 1.6 million subscribers. Extending this partnership, TCS’ cutting-edge automation technologies will continue to deliver significant operational cost reductions and improved IT infrastructure.
 
The key highlight of this partnership is the assurance of uninterrupted business continuity with zero impact on operations. TCS will leverage its extensive experience managing TnDK’s infrastructure to enhance digital assets, including advanced automation solutions. This will further optimise TnDK’s operations and enhance user experiences.

Martin Ravn, Head of Network and Infrastructure, Telenor, said, “We are pleased to extend our partnership with TCS to overcome the complex challenges in managing IT infrastructure. TCS proximity delivery centre in Europe is the perfect delivery model to cater our present and future business needs.”
 
Akhilesh Tiwari, President, Communications, Media and Information Services (CMI), TCS, said, “This extended partnership strengthens our strategic relationship with Telenor and highlights our commitment to delivering secure, managed services. Using our proximity delivery centre capabilities in Europe, we will support Telenor Denmark in achieving operational delivery excellence.”
 
TCS has established itself as a leader in the CMI Services industry over the past 25-plus years and is engaged with over 160 telecom companies across the globe. With more than 35,000 dedicated resources worldwide, TCS serves five of the top 10 global telecom operators, four of the top six European operators and six of the top seven North American operators. 
 
First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 12:33 PM IST

