Reliance NU Suntech wins India's largest solar and battery storage project

Reliance NU Suntech, a subsidiary of Reliance Power, has secured India’s largest solar energy and battery energy storage system (BESS) project at 930 MW (megawatts) from the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) , according to an exchange filing.

The project was secured through SECI’s Tranche XVII e-reverse auction held on December 9, 2024, at a winning tariff of Rs 3.53 ($0.0416) per kWh (kilowatt-hour).

The company secured the largest individual allocation among five companies competing for a total quoted capacity of 2,000 MW inter-state transmission system (ISTS)-connected solar power projects and 1,000 MW/4,000 MWh (megawatt-hour) of energy storage systems.

The terms of the tender dictate that Reliance NU Suntech will also have to install a minimum storage capacity of 465 MW/1,860 MWh charged by solar power.

This marks the single largest solar and BESS project in India, designed to deliver peak power for four hours daily (or a four-hour discharge duration). SECI will enter into a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Reliance NU Suntech, and the solar power procured will be sold to multiple discoms in India.

Reliance NU Suntech will develop the project on a build-own-operate basis and will have to connect to the interstate transmission system in compliance with Central Electricity Regulatory Commission regulations for interconnection with the ISTS or InSTS, according to the statement.