Jubilant Bhartia Group to acquire 40% stake in Coca Cola's bottler HCCB

Atlanta-based fizzy drink maker Coca-Cola announced on Wednesday that it has reached an agreement with the Jubilant Bhartia Group to acquire a 40 per cent stake in Hindustan Coca-Cola Holdings.

Hindustan Coca-Cola Holdings is the parent company of Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB) – Coca-Cola’s largest bottler in India.

“We welcome the Jubilant Bhartia Group to the Coca-Cola system in India. With its diverse experience in various sectors, Jubilant brings decades of rich experience that will help accelerate the Coca-Cola system, enabling us to win in the market and provide greater value to local communities and consumers,” said Sanket Ray, president of the Coca-Cola India & Southwest Asia operating unit.

The company, however, did not disclose the deal amount.

“The Jubilant Bhartia Group will bring invaluable experience and insights to our business as we continue to grow our presence in India,” said Henrique Braun, president of international development for The Coca-Cola Company, in a statement.

“Jubilant Bhartia Group brings a track record of building and growing consumer and other businesses in India with international partners. They are also committed to investing in the communities they serve,” Braun added.

Shyam S Bhartia, founder and chairman, and Hari S Bhartia, founder and co-chairman of the Jubilant Bhartia Group, said the investment is an ideal addition to their business.

“The Coca-Cola Company is home to some of the most respected global brands, and we are delighted to be associated with them,” Bhartia said.

“Together, we will leverage opportunities to grow the business to greater heights and ensure more Indian consumers can enjoy The Coca-Cola Company’s refreshing portfolio of iconic local and international brands,” they added.