Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Jubilant Bhartia Group to acquire 40% stake in Coca Cola's bottler HCCB

Jubilant Bhartia Group to acquire 40% stake in Coca Cola's bottler HCCB

Shyam S Bhartia, founder and chairman, and Hari S Bhartia, founder and co-chairman of the Jubilant Bhartia Group, said the investment is an ideal addition to their business

Coca Cola coke
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS
Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2024 | 5:14 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Atlanta-based fizzy drink maker Coca-Cola announced on Wednesday that it has reached an agreement with the Jubilant Bhartia Group to acquire a 40 per cent stake in Hindustan Coca-Cola Holdings.
 
Hindustan Coca-Cola Holdings is the parent company of Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB) – Coca-Cola’s largest bottler in India.
 
“We welcome the Jubilant Bhartia Group to the Coca-Cola system in India. With its diverse experience in various sectors, Jubilant brings decades of rich experience that will help accelerate the Coca-Cola system, enabling us to win in the market and provide greater value to local communities and consumers,” said Sanket Ray, president of the Coca-Cola India & Southwest Asia operating unit.
 
The company, however, did not disclose the deal amount.
 
“The Jubilant Bhartia Group will bring invaluable experience and insights to our business as we continue to grow our presence in India,” said Henrique Braun, president of international development for The Coca-Cola Company, in a statement.
 
“Jubilant Bhartia Group brings a track record of building and growing consumer and other businesses in India with international partners. They are also committed to investing in the communities they serve,” Braun added.

More From This Section

Maruti to add 2,760 service outlets by FY31: CEO Hisashi Takeuchi

Premium

Varun Beverages' growth strategy could prove beneficial for investors

Why Adani Group opted out of $553 mn US funding for Colombo port project

Food delivery app Swiggy launches invite-only 'One BLCK' premium membership

Jio BlackRock appoints George Heber Joseph as 1st chief investment officer

 
Shyam S Bhartia, founder and chairman, and Hari S Bhartia, founder and co-chairman of the Jubilant Bhartia Group, said the investment is an ideal addition to their business.
 
“The Coca-Cola Company is home to some of the most respected global brands, and we are delighted to be associated with them,” Bhartia said.
 
“Together, we will leverage opportunities to grow the business to greater heights and ensure more Indian consumers can enjoy The Coca-Cola Company’s refreshing portfolio of iconic local and international brands,” they added.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Jubilant Ingrevia hits 52-wk high as arm inks pact with leading agrochem co

Nuvama ups target on Jubilant Ingrevia, retains 'buy'; check details

Jubilant Q1 result: Domino's India franchisee reports 2x rise in profit

Premium

Jubilant to deliver extra cheese on value, with slice of pizza recovery

LIVE news: Want protection for minorities in Bangladesh; govt must act, says CM Mamata

Topics :JubilantCoca ColaPlastic bottles

First Published: Dec 11 2024 | 5:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story